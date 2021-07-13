KHL: HC Barys named head coach for upcoming season

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys have officially revealed the name of its head coach for the upcoming season. The Nur-Sultan-based club extended the contract with Yuri Mikhailis, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The contract was extended until April 30, 2022.

Mikhailis was named Barys’ head coach last summer helping the club reach the KHL play-off round.

In May 2021, the Kazakh squad led by Mikhailis won four matches at the 2021 IIHF in Latvia and landed the fifth spot in its group.

Yuri Mikhailis was born in 1969 in Karaganda city. He was a professional hockey player in the past playing exclusively for Kazakhstani hockey clubs.