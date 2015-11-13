EN
    00:05, 13 November 2015 | GMT +6

    KHL: HC Barys outclassed Jokerit at home

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys downed HC Jokerit 2:0 at home extending their winning streak to four games, Sports.kz reports.

    The hosts opened the scored in the 4th minute of the match - forward Dustin Boyd found the target. After that the visiting Jokerit snatched the initiative and started pressing Barys goalie Jan Laco with attacks, but to no avail. Roman Savchenko doubled Barys lead by netting perfect goal in the 13th minute of the first stanza. The middle and final periods were goalless. On November 14 Astana will host HC Admiral from Vladivostok.

    Sport Hockey News
