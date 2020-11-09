EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:42, 09 November 2020 | GMT +6

    KHL: HC Barys part ways with Kazakhstani forward

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys has announced it terminated contract with Kazakhstani forward Stepan Rifel, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Prior to joining the Nur-Sultan-based club the 18-year-old Rifel mainly played for youth hockey teams, including Snow Leopards. Last season, the forward earned 3 (1+2) points in 36 matches.

    This season Rifel played in three matches of the Kazakhstan Ice Hockey Championships and earned no points.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!