KHL: HC Barys part ways with Russian forward

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys and Russian forward Alexei Kaigorodov have decided to end their partnership, Sports.kz reports.

Recall that the 32-year-old Russian signed a one-year deal with the Astana-based hockey club this August. Kaigorodov is reportedly leaving the club on good terms. Kazakhstani forwards Maxim Khudyakov and Mikhail Panshin will be transferred to Barys and stay with the club until the end of 2015-2016 regular season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Khudyakov and Panshin played for HC Beibarys and HC Yertis since the onset of this season respectively.