ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forward of Kazakhstan's national ice hockey team Alexei Votontsov has signed a deal with HC Barys, hcbarys.kz reports.

The 29-year-old forward started the current 2015-2016 season at HC Irtysh. Vorontsov played for Team Kazakhstan in last five world ice hockey championships. Recall that two more Kazakhstani forwards Maxim Khudyakov and Mikhail Panshin also signed with the Astana-based club recently.