    08:59, 17 November 2015 | GMT +6

    KHL: HC Barys to face Spartak on road

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys will travel to Moscow to play against HC Spartak in a regular match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) tonight, hcbarys.kz reports.

    KazSport TV channel will air the game at 10:30 p.m. Astana time. After their last home win HC Barys extended the winning streak to five matches. The Astana-based club are currently ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference with 43 points. HC Spartak are 11th in the West with 40 points.

