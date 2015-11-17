KHL: HC Barys to face Spartak on road

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys will travel to Moscow to play against HC Spartak in a regular match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) tonight, hcbarys.kz reports.

KazSport TV channel will air the game at 10:30 p.m. Astana time. After their last home win HC Barys extended the winning streak to five matches. The Astana-based club are currently ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference with 43 points. HC Spartak are 11th in the West with 40 points.