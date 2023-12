ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys who hope to extend their three-game winning streak at home will host HC Jokerit today, hcbarys.kz reports.

The match will start at 7:30 p.m. Astana time at the new ice palace in Astana. Recall that Barys won three of their last games and are currently ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 37 points. The Helsinki-based club are 2nd in the West with 50 points.