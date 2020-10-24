EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:49, 24 October 2020 | GMT +6

    KHL: HC Barys to sign Canadian forward

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Canadian forward Phil Varone is expected to sign a contract with HC Barys and continue his sports career in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Barys head coach Yuri Mikhailis reportedly told Sports.kz correspondent that the Canadian forward will sign with the Nur-Sultan-based hockey club until the end of this season.

    The 29-year-old Canadian played for many NHL and AHL clubs, namely Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!