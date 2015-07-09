KHL: HC Barys unveil all new 2015-2016 uniform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have unveiled today the uniform (jerseys) the players will wear throughout 2015-2016 regular season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), hcbarys.kz reports.

For the upcoming 8th regular season, the Astana-based club opted for its traditional white and royal blue colors with golden elements. As you can see in the photos below, the golden numbering pops against the white and blue jerseys and makes it very easy to identify players. Recall that Barys will play their first home game against HC Metallurg on August 25. Source: Vesti.kz.