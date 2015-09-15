KHL: Injured Boyd, Zhailauov not to help Barys on road

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana are expected to kick off another road series on Wednesday (September 16), hcbarys.kz reports.

The Astana-based club will play three games in Ufa (September 16), in Khanty Mansiysk (September 18) and in Yekaterinburg (September 20). It is worth mentioning that forwards Talgat Zhailauov and Dustin Boyd didn't make the roster for the upcoming road series due to sustained injuries.