KHL: Kazakhstani d-man extends deal with Barys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Capitan of Kazakhstan's national ice hockey team Konstantin Rudenko has extended his contract with HC Barys Astana of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), hcbarys.kz reports.

The 33-year-old forward will stay with the Astana-based club for next two years. Two defensemen Ivan Stepanenko and Madiyar Ibraibekov and forward Nikita Mikhailis all inked two-year contracts with Barys. D-man Artemiy Lakiza will also play for Barys for another year based on his new contract.