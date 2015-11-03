KHL: Kazakhstani d-man signs with Barys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional ice hockey player and defenseman of HC Kulager Alexander Lipin has signed a new deal with HC Barys, Shaiba.kz reports.

Details of the deal have not been made public.

The 29-year-old puckster played in 22 matches and earned 2 (1+1) points in the Kazakhstan Hockey Championship this season. This year Lipin also join Kazakhstan's national ice hockey team coached by Andrei Nazarov in Krakow, Poland at the 2015 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani hockey players Maksim Khudyakov, Mikhail Panshin and Alexei Vorontsov returned to Barys.