ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional ice hockey player Konstantin Pushkarev extended his deal with HC Barys Astana, hcbarys.kz says.

"The Kazakhstani forward signed the two-year deal with Barys," the press release on the official website of the club reads. Pushkarev played 54 games for the Astana-based club in last season's regular championship, scored 9 goals and made 8 assists.