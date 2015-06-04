EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:18, 04 June 2015 | GMT +6

    KHL: Kazakhstani forward signs with Barys

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional ice hockey player and member of the national ice hockey team Alexei Antsiferov signed a two-year deal with Astana's Barys.

    "The 24-year-old Antsiferov inked the new two-year deal with Barys right after his initial deal expired," the official website of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) stated.

    Throughout the last season the forward played 47 games for the Barys' farm club Nomad and earned 22 (13+9) points.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!