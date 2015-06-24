KHL: One more defenseman leaves HC Barys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional hockey player Nikita Tserenok has signed a contract with the Russian club HC Torpedo, Vesti.kz says.

The ex-Barys player inked the one-year contract with the club based in Nizhniy Novgorod. The 21-year-old Tserenok is the second defenseman to leave Barys this week. Earlier it was reported that the Stanley Cup finalist Oskars Bārtulis of Latvia signed with HC Admiral after his contract with the Astana-based club expired.