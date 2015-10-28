EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:42, 28 October 2015 | GMT +6

    KHL: Russian forward Artyukhin to join HC Barys?

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian forward and HC SKA player Evgeni Artyukhin is rumored to join HC Barys Astana during a week-long break in the 2015-2016 regular season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Sports.kz reports.

    Per source close to the situation, SKA's former coach Andrei Nazarov who recently returned to Barys had initiated Artyukhin's move from HC CSKA Moscow to HC SKA Saint Petersburg this summer.

    This season the 32-year-old forward played in 22 games for SKA and earned 47 PIM.

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!