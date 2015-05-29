EN
    08:55, 29 May 2015 | GMT +6

    KHL: Slovak goalie Laco to stay at Barys

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Slovak goaltender Ján Laco signed a two-year deal with Barys Astana, it was announced yesterday.

    "Laco signed the new two-year deal with Barys right after his initial one-year deal expired," the official website of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) stated. Laco signed with Barys prior to the start of last season. The Slovak goalie played 43 games for the Astana-based club in last season's regular championship.

