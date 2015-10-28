EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:48, 28 October 2015 | GMT +6

    KHL top 10 saves for week 9

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The KHL selected ten best saves of the week 9 that included a save from Jan Laco of Astana's Barys, Sports.kz reports.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!