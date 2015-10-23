KHL: Will Barys get any points in Zagreb?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ranked 12th in the East and having the worst season in their history, Barys will play against HC Medvescak in Zagreb, Croatia tonight in hopes of getting precious points, hcbarys.kz reports.

Barys have dropped four of their five last games and look to end their losing streak against the Croatian side. Medvescak have been struggling likewise lately, unable to snap their five-game losing streak. However, they sit 7th in the West of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 36 points after 25 games. The match will start at 11:30 p.m. Astana time.