Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum precious heritage for humankind – Kazakh PM

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov paid a visit to the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi as part of his working trip to Turkistan region where he familiarized himself with the progress in implementation of President Tokayev’s instructions aimed at preserving the unique architectural monument and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Government’s press service.

The Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi is an integral part of the landmark architectural and historical complex located in Turkistan visited by over 1 million people annually. Its reconstruction commenced last August. The restoration works are ongoing.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Government

Previously, the Head of State pointed out the importance of the work done to renovate this cultural site.

During the visit, Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized the importance of the heritage of the mausoleum not only for the Kazakh people, but for the humankind in general.

It is of paramount importance to preserve its historical appearance, the Kazakh Premier said, vowing all necessary measures of support.