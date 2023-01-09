EN
    10:26, 09 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Khorgos border checkpoint resumes its work

    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The largest border crossing point located on the border of Kazakhstan and China, Khorgos, resumed its work on January 8, Kazinform correspondent reports quoting the CCTV.

    As earlier reported, China’s authorities eased border restrictions from January 8. The border crossing by road is also set to reopen though a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours is still a mandate. Authorities also canceled inbound quarantine upon arrival in China.

    On January 8 two big passenger buses entered China through the Khorgos checkpoint.

    Photo: chinanews.com
