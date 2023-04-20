Khorgos ICBC to resume its work Apr 24

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation is to resume its work on April 24, Kazinform learned from the press service of Zhetysu region’s administration.

«More than three years have passed since Khorgos ICBC suspended its operation for the epidemiological situation. In these three years, the management company has carried out a huge work on improvement of the activity and modernization of all business processes of the Center,» a statement reads.