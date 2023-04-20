EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:58, 20 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Khorgos ICBC to resume its work Apr 24

    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation is to resume its work on April 24, Kazinform learned from the press service of Zhetysu region’s administration.

    «More than three years have passed since Khorgos ICBC suspended its operation for the epidemiological situation. In these three years, the management company has carried out a huge work on improvement of the activity and modernization of all business processes of the Center,» a statement reads.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Zhetysu region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!