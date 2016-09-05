EN
    17:47, 05 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Khorgos President detained for $1mln bribe

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has detained President of Khorgos Near-Border Cooperation Centre V.Ni for a $1mln bribe, the Bureau's press service informs.

    As it was found out during investigation, V.Ni received this sum from a representative of LLP Khorgos Tulip by means of extortion and with the help of his employee working for tje investment department. The bribe was given for naming the LLP as a winner of an investment tender on building a 5th class hotel in Khorgos territory.

    V.Ni was detained as per Article 128 of Kazakhstan's Criminal Code.

    A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

    Corruption-related crimes Law and justice
