Khorgos President detained for $1mln bribe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has detained President of Khorgos Near-Border Cooperation Centre V.Ni for a $1mln bribe, the Bureau's press service informs.

As it was found out during investigation, V.Ni received this sum from a representative of LLP Khorgos Tulip by means of extortion and with the help of his employee working for tje investment department. The bribe was given for naming the LLP as a winner of an investment tender on building a 5th class hotel in Khorgos territory.



V.Ni was detained as per Article 128 of Kazakhstan's Criminal Code.



A pre-trial investigation has been launched.