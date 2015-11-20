ASTANA. KAZINFORM The international workshop on "The Revival of the Silk Route", organized by the von Witte Association, together with Aalto University was held in the premises of the European Commission in Helsinki on November, 16. Foreign ambassadors, representatives of business circles, journalistic and academic communities of Finland attended the event, Kazakh Foreign Office says

The forum was opened by Baron Vladimir von Witte's speech, who is descendant of the famous Russian politician of the late XIX -early XX centuries, Sergei Witte, whose fate was inextricably linked with the history of Trans-Siberian railway. In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Galymzhan Koishybayev stressed that the infrastructure development is the core of the "Nurly zhol" new economic policy of Kazakhstan. Particular importance is attached to the launch of a large-scale project - the transportation and logistics hub in Khorgos. During the event the capabilities of main features of the hub, namely of the Special Economic Zone Khorgos and of the Khorgos International Centre for Cross-Border Cooperation, were presented to the participants. . The Kazakh diplomat invited the guests to take advantage of the launch of the prime trans-border trade and transportation infrastructure. The representatives of the business community of Finland in their speeches noted the prospects of economic and trade cooperation within the framework of the Silk Route Projects The von Witte Association in Helsinki is an effective dialogue platform, which gathers politicians, scientists and businessmen to discuss the modern challenges and to develop steps to enhance international economic cooperation.