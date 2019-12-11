Kids risk their lives to get to school in Kyzylorda rgn, President steps in

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to resolve a problem in Saksaulsk township, Kyzylorda region, Kazinform refers to the President’s Twitter account.

Children of Saksaulsk settlement in the Aral area have to cross railway tracks to reach school. This problem was raised in the article titled «Temir zholda zhagalap top bala zhur» of Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper. According to the article, 360 children of the Saksaulsk township have to cross 13 railway tracks every day in order to get to school.

«This is a pressing issue. The Government must take meaningful steps to resolve it,» the President instructed.