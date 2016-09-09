Kiev to host Eurovision 2017 song contest

KIEV. KAZINFORM Ukraine's capital Kiev has been selected the host city of the 2017 Eurovision song contest, director of Ukraine's national TV company channel Zurab Alasania announced on Friday.

Odessa, Dnepr, Lvov, Kharkov and Kherson also made bids to host the contest but 19 out of 22 members of the organizing committee voted for Kiev.

Ukraine’s singer Jamala won the 2016 Eurovision song contest held in Stockholm in May with the song called "1944". Russia’s Sergey Lazarev who sang the song "You Are the Only One" took the third place.

Kiev previously hosted Eurovision in 2005 after Ukrainian singer Ruslana won the 2004 contest in Istanbul.

Source: TASS



