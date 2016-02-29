Killed in USA teenagers were adopted in Kazakhstan - Kazakh Ombudsman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Killed in the USA teenagers were adopted in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ombudsman of Kazakhstan confirmed the information.

"It is confirmed that the victims of the tragedy, 16 and 18-year-old teenagers, were adopted by the citizens of the USA in Kazakhstan, but they were not in the consular register of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the USA. However, the Embassy demands the details of their adoption. Since the 18-year-old victim reached a legal age he had to make a choice between the citizenship of Kazakhstan and the USA, however, there is no information if he should be considered a citizen of Kazakhstan or the USA now," the press service of the Ombudsman of Kazakhstan informs regarding the killings in American Belfair, Washington State.

Since the moment of tragedy, the Institute of Ombudsman of Kazakhstan has been in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Committee for Protection of Children's Rights of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan and the other interested agencies about the tragedy.

"This case should be under real scrutiny to prevent happening of similar things in future," the press service of the Ombudsman informs.

As earlier reported, David Campbell, resident of Belfair city, Washington State, shot his wife Lana Carlson and her adopted sons, 18-year-old Tory and 16-year-old Quinn to death.