Killers of medical student sentenced to 20, 11 years in prison in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A court in Astana has sentenced two killers of Yerassyl Aubakirov to 20 and 11 years in prison, Kazinform correspondent has learnt.

"Nurbek Azhimbayev was sentenced to 20 years in prison with confiscation of property. Vitaly Sherstenev will spend 11 years behind bars with confiscation of property. One more defendant Andrei Tikhonenko was imprisoned for 16 years with confiscation of property," judge Askhat Ashirbekov announced the sentence in the courtroom on Wednesday.



Ayan Meirbayev who was linked to the sensational case was set free earlier for absence of a crime in his act.



Recall that 23-year-old medical student Yerassyl Aubakirov went missing in Astana on February 3, 2016. His dead body was found on February 10. The criminal investigation was launched.