TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:58, 09 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kilometers of beach snowballs appear out of nowhere in Siberia

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM In a collaboration between wind, water, ice and cold, a rare phenomenon gave birth to the almost perfectly round snowballs, covering kilometers of the shore of the Gulf of Ob, in the Arctic Circle. Nyda residents are unused to meteorological surprises, and many did not believe the reports - until they saw the horizonless snowball field with their own eyes.

    "It's as if someone spilled them," one villager said, cited by Live Science.

    Togo, who ran home to grab his camera, also was amazed at how such perfectly-shaped spheres, some the size of tennis balls and others large enough to build a snowman, could form naturally.

    "You have snowballs from this small to this big," Togo says in the video as he picks the frozen spheres up from the ground. "And they stretch for 18 kilometers." According to scientists, Mother Nature needs no human assistance to create the smooth, cold boulders. 

    Source: Sputninews

     

    Russia Interesting facts and stories World News Video News
