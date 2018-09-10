Kim attends 1st «Mass Games» in 5 years ahead of inter-Korean summit

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju on Sunday night attended the country's first "Mass Games" in five years, a week ahead of a summit with the South's President Moon Jae In in Pyongyang.

The massive, coordinated gymnastic and artistic performance was held at the 150,000-seat multipurpose May Day Stadium in Pyongyang as part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding. It featured technologies such as drones and projection mapping, KYODO NEWS reports.

An image of Kim and Moon hugging at their summit on April 27 was displayed during the show, as the North apparently tries to deepen inter-Korean ties amid the ongoing deadlock in denuclearization negotiations with the United States.

Drones carrying lights formed the words "Shining Fatherland" in the night sky as part of the choreographed spectacle that involved tens of thousands of people and featured acrobatics, dancing and huge mosaics created by students holding up colored cards.

