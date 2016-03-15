09:11, 15 March 2016 | GMT +6
Kim Jong Un says nuclear warhead test to be conducted 'in short time'
PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un said his country will conduct a nuclear warhead explosion test and a test-fire of ballistic rockets able to carry nuclear warheads "in a short time," the official KCNA news agency reported Tuesday.
Kim made the remarks when he guided an environmental simulation for reentry into atmosphere of the warhead tip of a ballistic missile, the report said.
The simulation was conducted to "verify the thermodynamic structural stability of newly-developed heat-resisting materials under the high pressure and thermal flow caused by aerodynamic heating" when a ballistic rocket reenters the atmosphere, the KCNA said, adding that the test results met all technical parameters.
Source: China Daily