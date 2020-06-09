Kindergarten temporarily closed due to COVID-19 scare in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan region reported one more coronavirus case in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A 33-year old woman was taken to an infection hospital after she had contracted the virus. She experienced high temperature, weakness and tickling in the throat.

5 persons with whom she was in contact have already been identified.

The epidemiological probe showed that her husband, who left the region in the period between May 25 to 30, transmitted the virus to her. He also infected a 3-year old child.

All three are in satisfactory condition in the hospital.

It turned out that the child was attending a kindergarten. Among close contacts of the child are 23 kids who attended the same kindergarten. The PCR tests were carried out on them as well.

The kindergarten suspended its operation for 14 days.