EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:09, 17 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kindergartens continue to operate routinely in Kazakhstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kindergartens will continue to operate routinely in Kazakhstan following the decision of chief sanitary officers, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Chairperson of the Preschool and Secondary Education Committee of the Ministry Gulmira Karimova said Monday all kindergartens in the country will continue to operate as usual.

    She added that 60% of schoolchildren (about 2 million) will attend in-person classes and 40% (about 1.5 million) will switch to remote learning.

    According to her, children with special needs – some 160,000 in the Republic of Kazakhstan – will study individually or in small groups.

    School canteens will operate in line with sanitary requirements.

    Recall that a recent surge in COVID-19 cases prompted Kazakhstan to switch schools, colleges and universities to remote learning.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education COVID-19 Coronavirus Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!