    16:30, 07 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kindergartens in Mangistau region work as usual

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM On January 6 all the social facilities in Mangistau region worked as usual, the Governor’s press service reports.

    In particular, all the medical centres, hospitals, polyclinics, cultural centres, library and museum worked in the region. All the kindergartens were also open.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State decreed to impose the state of emergency in Mangistau region on January 5. The curfew is in place.

    The state of emergency is declared nationwide.
    Education Mangistau region Healthcare 2022 state of emergency Government
