Kindergartens return to normal operation in N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM –Pre-school facilities is set to return to normal operation in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In accordance with the new order of North Kazakhstan region’s Chief Medical Officer Asset Zhumatayev, the kindergartens are to function without holding events between different groups, presence of parents and accompanying persons starting from March 10. The urban and rural schools with up to 300 students are allowed to shift to traditional studying format, with not more than 15 students in a class.

Notably, since March 1, 2021, the students of grades one to five have shifted to blended learning in the region. The international schools introduced blended learning in 1-7 grades. The schools keep the number of students in a class under 25.

Blended learning has also been in place in graduating classes, with 70% of the subjects being taught in in-person classes, and 30% in remote classes. The number of students in a class does not exceed 15.

Individual learning of students outside school hours in a group of at least 15 students is allowed upon the decision of the educational facility’s administration.