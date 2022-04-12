King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives and Kazakh National Library sign MoU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, met with H.E. Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari, the Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah).

They discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the research field during the meeting. H.E. Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari expressed the Foundation’s interest in establishing contacts with the scientific community of Kazakhstan to exchange experiences and conduct joint research in the fields of history, geography, literature, and others, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish direct links between the Darah and the National Library of Kazakhstan (NLRK) and sign a joint MoU.

In addition, the parties reviewed the screenplay of the «Ambassador» movie, which tells the story of the life and activities of the famous Kazakh diplomat Nazir Torekulov.

It is worth mentioning that the Kazakh film company «Projects House» is planning to make a film about Nazir Torekulov, who was Consul General and then the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Envoy of the USSR in the Kingdom from 1928 to 1936. At the same time, some episodes of the film are planned to be shot in Saudi Arabia.