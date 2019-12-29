EN
    15:12, 29 December 2019 | GMT +6

    King Abdullah expresses condolences to Kazakh president over victims of plane crash

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressing condolences over the victims of the passenger plane crash near Almaty on Friday, which claimed innocent lives and injured others, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Jordan informs.

    In the cable, King Abdullah expressed sympathies to the president and people of Kazakhstan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.


