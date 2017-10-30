King Abdullah II of Jordan to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - King Abdullah II of Jordan is set to pay a visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Jordan Azamat Berdibay.

The Kazakhstani diplomat confirmed at the press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the Jordan monarch will pay a two-day visit to Kazakhstan starting tomorrow, October 31.



Azamat Berdibay said the program of the two-day official visit does not include any forums.



During the visit, Astana and Amman will hold bilateral talks mainly focusing on trade and economic cooperation between the countries.