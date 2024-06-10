King Charles III's image introduced on the UK new banknotes

The Bank of England has revealed the new banknotes featuring the portrait of King Charles III, marking a significant change in the nation's currency. These notes, encompassing £5, £10, £20, and £50 denominations, will enter circulation by mid-2024 and coexist with the current Queen Elizabeth II notes, which remain legal tender, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The design of the new banknotes maintains the traditional layout with the sole change being the portrait of King Charles III. This approach minimises environmental and financial impacts, as it does not require a complete redesign of the notes. The King's image appears on the front of the banknotes, as well as in the see-through security window.

The unveiling of the new banknotes is part of a broader series of changes following King Charles III's ascension to the throne, reflecting his image across various official symbols and instruments of state.

Photo credit: The Bank of England

Since December 2022, King Charles III’s image has appeared on various official items: 50p coins, stamps, passports, an official portrait, the Tudor crown, and new banknotes (£5, £10, £20, £50) issued in June 2024. Post boxes will be updated as needed.