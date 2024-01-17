King Fahd International Airport receives record number of passengers in 2023

King Fahd International Airport has set a new record since its opening, receiving over 10.9 million passengers in 2023, a 16.2% increase over the previous year, SPA reports.

This record is one other achievement by Dammam Airports Company (DACO), which manages and operates the airport, and will help achieve the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy.

DACO CEO Mohammed Al-Hassany said that over 99,000 flights were registered at the airport, a 16% increase compared to the previous year, and the number of airlines operating flights at the airport increased 17% over last year, reaching 48: 45 foreign and three national air carriers.

He added that the number of domestic and international destinations grew by 12% compared to last year, to reach 65: 49 international and 16 domestic destinations.

Al-Hassany stressed DACO's keenness to improve the passenger experience and the services provided by carrying out various development plans. He commended the support provided by the leadership, the continuous follow-up and guidance of the governor of the Eastern Province, and the efforts and dedication of DACO employees.