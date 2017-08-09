King of Bahrain to attend OIC summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Special Envoy of the President of Kazakhstan and Deputy Foreign Minister, Akylbek Kamaldinov, has visited the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kazakh MFA press service reports.

During the visit, the special envoy was received by King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He also held bilateral meetings with Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Minister of Education Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi.

Mr. Kamaldinov conveyed an invitation letter from President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa regarding the first Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Science and Technology set to be held in Astana on September 10-11. It should be noted that the Head of State announced Kazakhstan will host the summit during the 13th OIC Summit in Istanbul in April 2016.

The Astana OIC Summit, aimed at mobilizing the Muslim world's efforts for the development of its scientific and technological potential, invites all Member States of the Organization (55 countries), observer states and representatives of several other international and regional organizations. It is expected that the Summit participants will attend the closing ceremony of the Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition on September 10.

The King of Bahrain accepted President Nazarbayev's invitation with great appreciation and noted that this initiative is important in the context of the efforts for supporting the progress and development of the Islamic world. He also highly praised the role of President Nazarbayev as a peacemaker and global politician.

In this regard, the Bahraini monarch expressed his intention to participate in the forthcoming OIC Summit in Astana.

In addition, the Special Envoy spoke about the implementation of other landmark initiatives of the Kazakh Leader. They include the process of Islamic reconciliation and development of "Islamic infrastructure integration" program document pursuing the strategic goals to resolve various conflicts and create the conditions for economic cooperation between the Muslims countries.

In general, during the talks, the sides discussed the ways to intensify bilateral cooperation between Astana and Manama in various areas, as well as the status and prospects for cooperation between the two countries within the international organizations, including the OIC.

At the meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the sides discussed the bilateral cooperation issues and current problems of international and regional policy. They agreed to establish the Kazakhstan-Bahrain intergovernmental commission in the near future, hold inter-ministerial consultations, sign the fundamental bilateral documents, and organize a visit of the Bahraini business delegation to Kazakhstan.

Akylbek Kamaldinov met with Education Minister Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi to discuss the ways of developing cooperation between the two countries in terms of educational programs, exchange of students and sharing experience between research centers.