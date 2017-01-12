King of Jordan to visit Kazakhstan during EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - King Abdullah II of Jordan is set to visit Kazakhstan during EXPO 2017

CEO of JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov met on Thursday with Commissioner of the Jordanian National Section at the EXPO 2017 and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Jordan to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.



At the meeting the sides discussed the issues of preparations for the grandiose exhibition. Akhmetzhan Yessimov told the Jordanian side that the process of handing pavilions to participating countries is in full swing. 10 countries have already received their pavilions and filling them in.



The Jordanian side thanked Kazakhstan for the opportunity to showcase its inventions in renewable energy sources sphere at the exhibition in Astana and praised the work done by the organizers.



Jordanian Ambassador Ahmed Idris Inab, in turn, revealed that King Abdullah II of Jordan will visit Kazakhstan during the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana and participate in the celebrations of the National Day of Jordan at the exhibition.



In conclusion, the sides signed the agreement on Jordan's participation in the EXPO event and the documents confirming the handing of the pavilion to Jordan.



To date, 112 countries and 18 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation in the EXPO 2017.



