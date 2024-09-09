King of Sweden meets with outgoing ambassador of Kazakhstan

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden received ambassador of Kazakhstan to Sweden Sergei Nurtaev on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Sweden, which, thanks to the established trust-based dialogue at the highest level and the intensification of bilateral cooperation, has been achieved in recent years.

In addition, ambassador Nurtaev informed the Swedish side about the recent state-of-the-nation address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, highlighting the main points from the address.

King Carl XVI Gustaf was informed about the new tasks and priorities of Kazakhstan, such as reforming the tax system and improving the investment climate, developing infrastructure, especially in energy and transport sectors, integrating artificial intelligence into digitalization processes, and others.

The Kazakh diplomat highlighted Kazakhstan’s foreign policy in detail, confirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to a peaceful and balanced approach, stressing that “Kazakhstan convincingly demonstrates its commitment to broad multilateral cooperation in strict accordance with the UN Charter”.

In turn, King Carl XVI Gustaf highly appreciated the political and economic reforms carried out by Kazakhstan in recent years, as well as the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Sweden.

In conclusion, the Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to the King for the support and assistance provided during his mission as the ambassador.