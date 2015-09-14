King: Responsibility will be fixed

MAKKAH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman vowed to find out what caused a crane collapse that killed 111 people at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Friday.

"We will investigate all the reasons and afterward declare the results to the citizens," King Salman said after visiting the site.

The king expressed his condolences to the families of the dead, and then visited a local hospital to check on the health of the injured. He spoke to the injured and assured them of the best possible medical care. "Whoever is responsible (for the tragedy) will be held accountable," said King Salman on Twitter. He wished speedy recovery for the injured. A number of foreign nationals welcomed the king's gesture of visiting the hospital. "This shows he cares," said Rahman Khan, a Pakistani pilgrim whose relative is being treated at Al-Noor Specialist Hospital. "He is standing with us in this difficult times. His visit was very reassuring." The king was accompanied by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and Health Minister Khalid Al-Falih. On Sunday, Prince Khaled submitted the results of the investigation into the crash to the crown prince. Its contents were not disclosed. Prince Mohammed bin Naif will present it to King Salman. Prince Khaled had ordered a probe as soon as the tragedy struck. The investigation committee was headed by Hesham Al-Faleh, an adviser to Prince Khaled, who was under orders to submit the findings urgently. The contractor, engaged in the expansion of the Grand Mosque, has been directed to ensure the safety of all other cranes at the site, said SPA. Even as consulates of the various countries began releasing the names of the victims on Sunday, there was little mourning among pilgrims, who continued with their prayers and rituals. "I wish I had died in the accident, as it happened at a holy hour and in a holy place," Egyptian pilgrim Mohammed Ibrahim told AFP. Umm Salma, a Moroccan pilgrim, said: "Our phones have not stopped ringing since Friday with relatives calling to check on us." Kazinform refers to The Arab News.