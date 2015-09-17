King tells officials to provide best services for pilgrims

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said that King Salman's directions stipulate that all services should be deployed to bring comfort to the guests of God. He said after an inspection tour that this country will deploy all potential to provide services to Haj pilgrims under directives of the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The Kingdom will offer anything that ensures the comfort of visitors of the Grand Mosque, and he will hold us all accountable after the end of the Haj season.

He added that all projects implemented by the government in Makkah and the holy sites such as the electricity project, the hospital project with its qualified medical staff, and the fourth circular road, call for praising God who inspired us to establish these projects that aim to serve pilgrims. He congratulated the king for the efforts exerted by his people in these projects, and for perfecting them. He said the crane accident is still under investigation by relevant authorities and the leadership will make an announcement with regard to this matter. He said the Kingdom is under attack not only because of what it offers to the guests of God, but what citizens offer as well. Every year enemies of Arabism and Islam try to distort the wonderful image of Saudi citizens, not just in serving pilgrims but in other tasks, he said. He prayed that God will enable all Saudis to maintain this high level of performance and answer those who criticize us by making more achievements, which is the best way to plant regret in the eyes and hearts of enemies of Saudi Arabia. He confirmed that all services, whether medical or security are in perfect order, and all services are available with no shortages whatsoever. Prince Khaled inspected the readiness of government sectors, apparatuses and bodies for this Haj season. The tour included all facilities to receive the guests of God in Mina and Muzdalifah as well as East Arafat Hospital. He opened a power generation plant in central Mashair with energy of 1,500 megavolts at a cost of SR1.4 billion. Source: The Arab News.