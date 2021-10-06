KIOGE 2021 Oil&Gas expo underway in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – KIOGE 2021 Oil & Gas Exhibition has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year’s exhibition is divided into 13 sectors, including oil recovery, geophysical work, engineering services, construction, NDE inspection and more.

While attending the exhibition Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev said it is an important event since it attracts new technologies to our country as well as helps establish new contacts.

He expressed hope that the exhibition will grow in the future as it has a great potential.

This year KIOGE brought together 156 companies from Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Great Britain, Germany, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Russia, and Croatia. Its total area is 2,700 sq.m. Kazakhstan is represented by some 50 companies.

Participating in the exhibition are representatives of such large companies as KazMunaiGas, Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Tengizchevroil, Lukoil, Tatneft and more.

Participants and guests of the exhibition will be able to attend round tables and seminars dedicated to various topics on the sidelines of the event.

The 27th edition exposition is set to run through October 7. The first-ever KIOGE exhibition was organized back in 1993 in Almaty city becoming the largest oil and gas event in Central Asia.



