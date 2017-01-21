Kirill Gerassimenko from Astana became ITTF U21 World Tour champion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kirill Gerassimenko from Astana became the first from Kazakhstan to advance into the ITTF World Tour final and win the champion's title, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Astana-based Specialized Sport Mastery School.

The 1st World Tour in Table Tennis has ended in Budapest. In U21 tournament, Kiril Gerassimenko defeated French athlete Can Akkuz, 3:2 (17:15, 6:11, 6:11, 11:7, 15:13) and became the world champion.

Gerassimenko started his way to victory with a win over a Danish sportsman (3-0). In the second round he faced Russian Saadi Ismailov and left him behind with the score 3:1. After then the Kazakh sportsman defeated Martin Allegro from Belgium (3-2). In semi-final, he played against Russian Konstantin Chernov whom he defeated too (3-1).

“I am happy that I could win over the strongest opponents of the world and became a champion. In the last rounds, the fight was very hard. I could not afford to lose this chance, and when it was too difficult, I thought about my parents, brothers who are sportsmen too,” Kirill Gerassimenko said.