Kirill Gerassimenko wins first ITTF World Tour for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kirill Gerassimenko from Astana has become the first player from Kazakhstan to take part in the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open and win it, Kazinform has learnt from the Physical Culture and Sport Department of Astana city.

Gerassimenko seeded second at the Seamaster 2017 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open surprised everyone by reaching the Under 21 Men's Singles final. He stunned French table tennis pro Can Akkuzu in a full distance five games duel 3:2 (17-15, 6-11, 6-11, 11-7, 15-13).



"I'm very happy I was able to outplay the toughest opponents from all over the world and become a champion. In the last games I fought as hard as I could. I couldn't let my chance slip away. In the toughest moments I thought about my parents, my brothers who are athletes as well," Gerassimenko said after the final.