Klitschko's trainer: Golovkin to face the toughest fight of his career

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Johnathon Banks, the trainer of former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, says Daniel Jacobs is the toughest opponent Gennady Golovkin has ever faced, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"First of all, I think Jacobs is going to be Golovkin's hardest, toughest and slickest opponent up to today. This is going to be his biggest test. He has a guy his size and he's fast, slick and is a good boxer. I think it's going to be a hard fight," Banks told Boxingscene.com.



"Golovkin does have the advantage with the punching power but Jacobs can punch too. Punch by punch numbers, I don't think Jacobs punches as hard as GGG but he doesn't have to punch as hard as him, as long as he can punch. That's going to be very tough fight, this is going to be the biggest test for Golovkin," he noted.



"If GGG can get past Jacobs, he will have no problem with Canelo. Jacobs is the tougher fight between the two, I think between Canelo and Jacobs, Jacobs is the tougher fight. That's nothing negative towards Canelo at all, I think Canelo is a world class fighter but Jacobs is just a little bit bigger," Banks added.



Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) will step into the ring with Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) this coming Saturday at Madison Square Garden in NYC in an attempt to add WBA middleweight belt to his impressive collection.