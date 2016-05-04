KLM launches new flight linking Amsterdam with Astana and Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KLM Royal Dutch Airlines launched a new flight linking the Dutch capital Amsterdam with the two most-populated cities in Kazakhstan - Astana and Almaty this week. The first passengers landed in Astana on May 3.

Flights will be operated four times a week (on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) with KLM Airbus A330-200.

"Our overarching priority in the run-up to the EXPO 2017 event is to bridge Astana with all large cities in the world. This flight is the very first step in that direction. Next year there will be more flights. After the new terminal is complete, the Astana International Airport's capacity will double," Talgat Lastayev, deputy head of the Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told Kazinform correspondent.

It is worth mentioning that the Netherlands remain one of the most popular destinations for Kazakhstani tourists.

Presently, the Astana International Airport handles over 140 flights and over 10,000 passengers daily.

Founded in 1919 in the Netherlands, KLM is the oldest airline in the world still operating.